Crash involving 18-wheeler causing delays on I-35 NB in Bruceville-Eddy

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, TX (KXXV) -

A crash involving an 18-wheeler was causing delays for drivers heading northbound on I-35 in Bruceville-Eddy early Thursday morning.

The driver of the 18-wheeler hit the concrete traffic barrier wall and blocked the left lane.

A hazmat cleanup was required in addition to resetting the concrete traffic barrier wall.

TxDOT said to expect delays.

Some drivers on the Waze app reported traffic being at a standstill.

An estimated time to clear the site was 2-4 hours.

