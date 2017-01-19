Crash involving 18-wheeler causing delays on I-35 NB in Bruceville-Eddy

A crash involving an 18-wheeler was causing delays for drivers heading northbound on I-35 in Bruceville-Eddy early Thursday morning.

The driver of the 18-wheeler hit the concrete traffic barrier wall and blocked the left lane.

A hazmat cleanup was required in addition to resetting the concrete traffic barrier wall.

TxDOT said to expect delays.

Some drivers on the Waze app reported traffic being at a standstill.

An estimated time to clear the site was 2-4 hours.

Be sure to take an alternate route this morning if you're traveling northbound on I-35 through Bruceville-Eddy! pic.twitter.com/3D7eNr84vX — KXXV News Channel 25 (@NewsChannel25) January 19, 2017

