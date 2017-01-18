Highlanders’ Farquharson earns conference honor

WACO, TX (KXXV) -
McLennan basketball guard Derrick Farquharson snagged the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Player of the Week honor for Jan. 8-14 after his outstanding performance in the Highlanders’ wins against Concordia JV and Ranger. The 6-5 sophomore from Charlotte, North Carolina, recorded a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds against Concordia. He scored 15 points against Ranger, and was 13-19 from the field and 5-6 from the free throw line for the week. This is Farquharson’s first honor for the season and the ninth consecutive week a McLennan player has garnered the award.