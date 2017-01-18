Highlanders’ Farquharson earns conference honor

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team rallied late but could not come all the way back from an early deficit in a 6-2 loss to U.T. Dallas Friday night in Belton. The Cru drops to 18-15 overall and 12-7 in American Southwest Conference play following the loss. The 13th-ranked Comets move to 27-8 overall and 15-4 in the ASC with the win U.T. Dallas took a 2-0 lead on a run-scoring groundout and Edmundo Ojeda's RBI single in the top of the second. The Comets stretched it to...

