McLennan Highlanders jump to No. 8 in NJCAA poll

The undefeated McLennan Community College men’s basketball team jumped two spots to No. 8 in the latest NJCAA Division I Poll. The Highlanders boast a perfect 19-0 overall record and are 1-0 in North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference play.



South Plains (Texas), a Region V foe for the Highlanders with an overall record of 17-0, continues to sit at No. 1, followed by Hutchinson (Kansas) in second and Georgia Highlands in third. Moberly Area (Missouri) and San Jacinto (Texas) round out the top five. Tyler (14th) from Region XIV and Odessa (19th) from Region V are the only other Texas schools in the poll. Trinity Valley is receiving votes.



McLennan continues conference play tonight, hosting Weatherford. Women’s action tips off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 7:30 p.m.