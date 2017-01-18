Woman allegedly robs three people, SWAT team called

A woman is in jail and charged with three counts of aggravated robbery.

According to the College Station Police Department, the incident happened at 8:35 p.m. near Poplar and Texas Avenue.

The victim was approached by a woman who asked for a ride near Dominik and Olympia Way. In the car, the suspect pulled a gun on the victim and took the car and the phone from the victim.

At 8:44 p.m., another second aggravated robbery was called into police. A man told police that he was approached near an apartment complex in the 500 block of University Oaks by a woman. The victim said the woman pulled a handgun on him and demanded his wallet. The woman left after getting the wallet.

A third victim approached officers as they talked to the second victim saying that the woman had demanded his wallet at gunpoint.

None of the victims were injured during the robberies.

Police found the stolen car at an apartment complex near the 500 block of Harvey at 8:51 p.m. Police tried to speak with the suspect but were unsuccessful and SWAT and HNT were called to the scene.

SWAT forced entry into the apartment and detained the occupants. The woman was found inside of the apartment but was transported to the hospital with unrelated medical concerns.

Stacey Lynn Bradshaw, 30, was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated robbery.

Bradshaw was found to have five warrants out of Brazos County for theft, evading arrest, criminal mischief, and criminal trespass-habitation.

