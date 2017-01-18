Facebook CEO visits Central Texas

The CEO and co-founder of Facebook paid a visit to Central Texas Wednesday.

According to a post he made on Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg spent a few days in Texas visiting with several communities.

Zuckerberg said he visited community leaders in Waxahachie, met mothers in West, and met with ministers in the Waco area.

"This state is complex, and everyone has a lot of layers," Zuckerberg said. "But this trip has helped me understand how important community is, and how we're all just looking for something you can trust."

