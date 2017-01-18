Four tornadoes in Central Texas after weekend storms

Storms over the weekend produced four tornadoes in the Central Texas area.

According to surveys completed by the National Weather Service, tornadoes touched down in Coryell City to Mosehim, Clifton, the Lake Whitney area, and Mexia.

In Coryell City, the tornado was rated as a EF2 with estimated peak winds between 115 to 120 m.p.h. and traveled 10 miles. It began around 5:45 p.m. in NE Gatesville, ending around 6:05 p.m. near Mosheim.

In Clifton, the tornado was rated as an EF 1 with peak winds estimated between 90 to 95 m.p.h. and traveled 2 miles. This tornado lasted between 6:17 p.m. and 6:20 p.m.

In the Lake Whitney area, the tornado was rated as an EF2 with peak winds at 90 to 95 m.p.h. and traveled 8 miles. The tornado began at 6:30 p.m. in W. Laguna Park, ending around 6:50 p.m. in NW Whitney.

The tornado in Mexia was rated as an EF1 with peak winds between 90 and 95 m.p.h. and traveled 3 miles. It began around 2:43 a.m. Monday and ended at 2:48 a.m.

