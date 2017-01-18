School bus driver cited in accident that sent teen to hospital

A wreck between an 18-wheeler and a Academy ISD school bus sent teen to the hospital. The teen is 16 years old.

DPS said the 18-wheeler was trying to turn, and the bus was trying to go around it. The teen hit her head on window during the accident. She was sent to the hospital as a precaution.

The accident happened near Highway 6 and County Road 122 Wednesday evening.

According to Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman, the accident happened at around 4:30 p.m.

The cause of the accident is unknown. Nineteen children were on board when the accident happened.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the Academy ISD bus driver was cited for failing to control speed, which is a class C traffic violation. The name of the driver will be released once the crash report is completed next week.

Scaman said some children suffered minor injuries but one child was transported to the hospital.

The children were picked up by their parents at the scene.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.