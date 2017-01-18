U.S. Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles visits Fort Hood

Fort Hood soldiers and their families gathered today for a unique opportunity to meet U.S Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Biles.

Biles held a book signing at the Clear Creek Exchange on Fort Hood for her book "Courage to Soar."

The book signing started off with the Olympic Gold Medalist meeting the families of the leaders on post. Her book is based on her entrance into the gymnastic world, life events and challenges she faced.

Biles encourages everyone to read her book and hopes her story makes a difference in a child's life.

"I hope it inspires them to never give up and no matter where you come from its what you do with it and where you go with it," Biles said.

Biles inspires many young girls to chase after their dreams and that anything can happen with hard work, dedication and determination.

One girl in particular is 11-year-old Skyla Wells. Wells says she's been training in gymnastics since she was six and meeting Biles was a dream come true.

"I want to become just like Simone Biles. I working hard and she really encouraged me," Wells said. "She's like my inspiration."

Biles says she will continue her book tour and will hopefully start training again at the end of the year.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.