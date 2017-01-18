Lorena Police retires K9 after more than six years of service

Earlier this week, Lorena Police retired its dog, which was trained in narcotic detection and in searches after six and a half years of service.

Lorena Police Department Chief Tom Dickson said during her tenure at Lorena PD, the K9 recovered 60 pounds of cocaine and more than 700 pounds of marijuana, among others.

"She was obviously a part of the family at the Lorena Police. She was loved and she loved everybody," said Dickson. "I don't think we'll ever find another dog to fit in so well, with not only us at the police department but also the community."

Beyond helping the department recover drugs, she interacted with children at the schools and with people at parades.

Dickson said Zahra, who is 11 years old, was suffering from medical conditions, such as arthritis and incontinence.

Zahra will remain with her last handler Ricky Scaman who is now the sheriff in Falls County. He purchased her for a $1 from the City of Lorena to keep her as a pet.

"We were partners and I didn't want that bound to be broken. We do have a bond and she is part of the family. There was never a question of whether I would keep her or not in my mind" said Scaman.

He said she was not only skilled at tracking the smell of drugs, but she also looked out for him during traffic stops.

"She had a big bark but no bite and that kept me safe in a lot of situations," Scaman said.

Dickson said it's comforting to know she is in good hands.

"Toward the end of her career life, we don't want to disrupt what is normal to her," said Dickson. "That is the ray of sunshine in all of this, that I don't have to worry she has a loving home."

The Lorena Police Department hopes to get another K9 in the future. The department may apply for grants or put that cost in the department's budget.

