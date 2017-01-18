CTX nonprofit breaks ground on sustainability project

On Wednesday, a nonprofit organization broke ground on a sustainability project in North Waco.

Mission Waco's Urban REAP for "Urban Renewable Energy and Agriculture Project" will feature an aquaponics greenhouse, solar array, rainwater catchment and purification system, commercial composting and training center for school groups.

"Every child that comes from a school to walk through here and learn about solar and rainwater catchment and learn about composting and growing their own food become better citizens of our city and the world," said Mission Waco's Executive Director Jimmy Dorrell.

The greenhouse will be located next to the Jubilee Food Market, a nonprofit grocery store on Colcord Avenue and North 15th Street. The produce grown at the greenhouse will then be sold at the nonprofit grocery store.

The project was made possible through a $234,000 donation from Green Mountain Energy Sun Club.

Mission Waco expects to have the greenhouse completed by May.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All Rights Reserved.