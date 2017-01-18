Police looking for suspect involved in debit card abuse and burglary of a vehicle case

Copperas Cove Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who was involved in a debit card abuse case and a burglary of a vehicle case that happened on Jan. 2, 2017.

Police said the suspect used the debit card at the Walmart on Hwy 190 in Copperas Cove.

If you recognize the suspect, call Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.

