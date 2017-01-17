Aggies Tabbed 20th in D1Baseball.com Preseason Ranking

The Texas A&M Aggies are ranked No. 20 in the D1Baseball.com Preseason Top 25 rankings formulated by the website’s staff of writers.



Texas A&M is one of the five SEC teams in the Top 25 along with Florida, South Carolina, LSU and Vanderbilt.



TCU was slotted No. 1, followed by Florida, Florida State, South Carolina and LSU. North Carolina State, Vanderbilt, Oregon State, North Carolina and East Carolina rounded out the Top 10.



The Aggies' lineup returns three starters from last season, led by shortstop Austin Homan who batted .356 with 32 runs, seven doubles, one triple, one home run and 26 RBI in 2016. Outfielders Nick Choruby (.299, 33 runs, 22 RBI, 13 stolen bases) and Joel Davis (.293, 18 runs, 9 doubles, 4 triples, 3 HR, 22 RBI) also return to the lineup.



The Maroon and White also return a wealth of talent on the mound, including All-American Brigham Hill (9-2, 2.51 ERA). Fellow starter Turner Larkins (3-0, 2.51 ERA) returns for his junior campaign. The return of standout relievers Mitchell Kilkenny (2-0, 1.67 ERA), Stephen Kolek (3-0, 3.30 ERA) and Corbin Martin (2-1, 5.47 ERA) also buoy the squad’s expectations for 2017.



Texas A&M finished 49-16 on last year, finishing 20-10 in the SEC. The Aggies won the SEC Tournament championship game and advanced to the College Station Super Regional after winning their eighth regional crown.

The Aggies begin the 2017 season on February 17 as they host the Bowling Green Falcons in a three-game series on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.