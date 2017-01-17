No. 2/2 WBB Welcomes Iowa State Wednesday

The No. 2/2 Baylor Lady Bears (17-1, 6-0) begin a two-game home stand with a matchup against Iowa State (10-7, 1-5) on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. (CT) inside the Ferrell Center. It is the first meeting of the conference season between Baylor and the Cyclones. The Lady Bears enter the contest with a 15-game win streak.