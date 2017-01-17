No. 2/2 WBB Welcomes Iowa State Wednesday - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

No. 2/2 WBB Welcomes Iowa State Wednesday

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The No. 2/2 Baylor Lady Bears (17-1, 6-0) begin a two-game home stand with a matchup against Iowa State (10-7, 1-5) on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. (CT) inside the Ferrell Center. It is the first meeting of the conference season between Baylor and the Cyclones. The Lady Bears enter the contest with a 15-game win streak.

