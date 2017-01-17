OU football player released on $90,000 bond following CTX armed robberies arrest

University of Oklahoma defensive back and former La Vega High School football player Parrish Cobb has been released on a $90,000 bond.

Cobb turned himself into police Tuesday night, after being accused of three armed robberies in Central Texas, according to Waco Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Patrick Swanton.

Cobb, 19, is facing an aggravated robbery charge for an armed robbery that happened near the Baylor campus on Jan. 10. He's also accused of being involved in the armed robbery that happened on campus outside the McLane Student Life Center on Jan. 7.

The Bellmead Police Department had also issued a warrant for his arrest after an armed robbery at a convenience store near East Loop 340 on Jan. 10.

In all three cases, a man got out of a black car, pulled out a gun, and robbed the victims.

Officials also arrested 20-year-old Ayorinde Gibson for being involved in the robberies.

From the on-set of these three robberies, all three of the agencies involved worked with each other, shared information on the cases, located the suspect vehicle and very early in the investigations were working on making an arrest," Swanton said.

Bellmead police said arrangements had been made with Cobb's lawyer for him to turn himself in on Wednesday.

Below is a statement from the University of Oklahoma:

“We are aware of the matter and Mr. Cobb is suspended indefinitely from all athletics participation. The University will review the matter further, consistent with its student conduct process.”

Cobb was a first team all-state for La Vega High School in 2015. He originally signed a letter of intent with Baylor in February 2016. He was allowed to be released from that letter after Baylor fired former head football coach Art Briles. He later on signed with the University of Oklahoma.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.