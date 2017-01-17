ASC Announces Fall All-Academic Teams

More than 500 student-athletes from 13 member institutions have been recognized by the American Southwest Conference on its 2016 Fall All-Academic honor roll. The teams were announced by the ASC office on Tuesday (Jan. 17) and include the sports of men's and women's cross country, football, men's and women's soccer and volleyball.

To be eligible for ASC All-Academic honors, student-athletes must be classified academically as a sophomore, junior, senior or graduate student during the competition season and have been in attendance and completed at least one academic year (two consecutive semesters) at their institution. They must also have a 3.0 cumulative grade point average (GPA) as certified at the conclusion of the academic semester in which the ASC sport championship is held

The UMHB football, volleyball, men’s soccer and women’s soccer teams combined to place 66 student-athletes on the fall All-Academic squads. Here are the UMHB qualifiers by sport:

FOOTBALL: Victor Auxenfans (So., Colleyville), Zane Boles (So., Henderson), Reginald Cole (So., Houston), Michael Collins (So., Houston), Andrew Doster (Jr., League City), Holten Einkauf (So., Sealy), Carson Embry (Jr., Boerne), Colton Hall (So., Liberty Hill), Luke Huffer (So., Burton), Blake Jackson (Sr., Houston), Tevin Jones (So., Belton), Justis Kelly (Jr., Lovelady), Baylor Mullins (Sr., Merkel), Hunter Schmidt (Sr., Hockley), Lane Smith (So., Franklin), Tivyronne White (Jr., Houston), Trinton Ynclan (Sr., San Antonio).

MEN’S SOCCER: Travis Aday (So., Lawton, OK), Mackenson Bonnell (So., Bluff Dale), Case Carnes (Jr., Tyler), McKenna Cook (Sr., Denton), Steven Dang (So., Plano), Sean Diamond (Sr., Denton), Ben Dockery (So., Cypress), Zachary Eason (So., Round Rock), Bryce Eichhorn (Jr., Aurora, CO), Jake Figary (So., Katy), Jordan Freeman (Sr., Bryan), Kyle Gleason (Jr., San Antonio), Hector Gomez (Jr., Cedar Park), Eduardo Guerra (Sr., Cypress), Damien Hawkins (So., Copperas Cove), Keegan Hayes (So., Fort Worth), Logan Keeler (Jr., Montgomery), Luke Lopez (Jr., Abilene), Joel Loua (Jr., Jacksonville), Oliver Ortiz (Sr., Conroe), Marek Reyes (So., Marshall), Daniel Santa (Jr., Cedar Park), Caleb Vandergriff (So., Georgetown), Coleton Vick (So., Denton), Javier Zaragoza (Jr., San Antonio).

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Miranda Aleman (Sr., Georgetown), Charis Brantley (Sr., College Station), Nicole Burgett (So., Cedar Park), Amanda Carlough (Jr., Plano), Courtney Craig (Sr., Azle), Elissa Freberg (So., Friendswood), Jacy Hunt (Sr., Friendswood), Sarah Kopp (Sr., Georgetown), Madison Link (So., Tomball), Kathryn Parker (Sr., Belton), Caitlin Parr (So., Austin), Allison Porter (Sr., Cortez, Colorado), Sydney Rangel (So., Midlothian), Sarah Rempe (Jr., Lewisville), Kristen Schultz (Jr., Aledo), Caitlyn Shaughnessy (So., Lampasas), Jessie Simmonds (Sr., Austin), Danielle Struxness (Jr., Universal City), Brooke Tatsch (So., San Antonio).

VOLLEYBALL: Natasha Evans (Jr., Edna), Maddie Frerich (So., Bracketville), Sydney Stolz (So., College Station), Abby Voskuil (Sr., Georgetown), Jordan Yates (Jr., Forney).