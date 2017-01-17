Police looking for person of interest in ATM scanner case

The Hillsboro Department of Public Safety is looking for information on a person of interest in placing scanner devices on ATM machines in Hillsboro.

Police said the incidents happened in the morning hours of Jan. 7.

Any information is greatly appreciated and callers may remain anonymous upon request. Please contact the Hillsboro Police Detective Sergeant Michael Middleton at 254-582-2381 ext. 2153 with any information.

