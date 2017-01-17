Killeen police looking for woman who has information on murder - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Killeen police looking for woman who has information on murder

Danielle Knight (Source: Killeen Police Department) Danielle Knight (Source: Killeen Police Department)
Jordan Martinez (Source: Killeen Police Department) Jordan Martinez (Source: Killeen Police Department)
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

Killeen Police are looking for a woman who they would like to speak with about an homicide investigation. Police were originally looking for another woman about a separate murder, but she has been found.

Police said they believe Danielle Knight has information that would be pertinent in the investigation where 41-year-old Jason Munayco was found dead on the 1300 block of Bonnie Dr on Dec. 9.

Police were also looking for Jordan Martinez, who they believe has information on the murder of Donte Samuels. Samuels was found dead on the 300th block of N. 56th St. on Dec. 22. She has been located.

Detectives are asking anyone who has information about this death or knows the whereabouts of Nichols to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online anonymously at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

