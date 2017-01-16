Man who died in Killeen identified - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Man who died in Killeen identified

By Hunter Davis, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

One person is dead after a shooting in Killeen on Monday. 

Police said they received numerous reports from callers who said they heard several shots fired near Bunny and Brownsville Dr.

31-year-old Harry Louis Polite III was found dead at the scene. Police said an autopsy has been ordered at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

Detectives are asking anyone who as information about this shooting, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.  

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Arkansas looks to carry out 1st execution since 2005

    Arkansas looks to carry out 1st execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 7:20 PM EDT2017-04-20 23:20:06 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 7:20 PM EDT2017-04-20 23:20:06 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    More >>

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    More >>

  • Widow of Saints star Will Smith upset at killer's 25 years

    Widow of Saints star Will Smith upset at killer's 25 years

    Thursday, April 20 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-04-20 23:19:53 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-04-20 23:19:53 GMT
    The defense gets a chance to make its case for leniency in the shooting death of former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith.More >>
    The defense gets a chance to make its case for leniency in the shooting death of former New Orleans Saints star Will Smith.More >>

  • AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    Thursday, April 20 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-04-20 23:19:23 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 7:19 PM EDT2017-04-20 23:19:23 GMT

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    More >>

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly