Man who died in Killeen identified

One person is dead after a shooting in Killeen on Monday.

Police said they received numerous reports from callers who said they heard several shots fired near Bunny and Brownsville Dr.

31-year-old Harry Louis Polite III was found dead at the scene. Police said an autopsy has been ordered at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

Detectives are asking anyone who as information about this shooting, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

