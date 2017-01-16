UMHB women's basketball topples U.T. Dallas

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team used a solid defensive effort and rebounding edge to cool off the hottest team in the conference as the Cru posted a 63-49 victory over U.T. Dallas Monday afternoon in Richardson. UMHB improves to 11-5 overall and 4-3 in American Southwest Conference play with the win. The loss snaps the Comets’ school-record 11 game winning streak and drops UTD to 13-3 overall and 8-1 in ASC play on the season.

The Cru trailed 32-30 at halftime, but opened the second half with a 7-0 run and never looked back. Haven Neal and Jonelle Smith hit baskets and Meghan Turner added a three-pointer in that stretch. The Comets pulled back to within two points at the end of the third quarter, but UMHB opened the fourth period with a 13-5 run to push the lead into double figures. The Cru scored the final seven points of the game to stretch it out to the final margin.

Smith topped UMHB with 26 points and she hit 4-6 from three-point range. Kendra Wynn added nine points and a game-high 12 rebounds and Turner scored eight points and dished off six assists for the Cru. UMHB shot 36 percent from the field as a team and out rebounded the Comets 50-42 in the victory.

Michaela Gonzalez and Alyssa Crockett had ten points apiece for UTD. Crockett also pulled down a team-best seven rebounds. The Comets were just 2-20 from the field in the fourth quarter and shot just 26 percent for the game as a team.

The Cru women will close out a four-game road trip later this week. UMHB will face Howard Payne University in a 5:30 PM start on Thursday in Brownwood. The Cru will then close out the week with a 1:00 PM tip-off at Sul Ross State in Alpine on Saturday.