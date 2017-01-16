Cox Earns Third Big 12 Freshman of the Week Award - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Cox Earns Third Big 12 Freshman of the Week Award

SPORTS-Baylor Basketball2 SPORTS-Baylor Basketball2
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor women’s basketball forward Lauren Cox earned her third Big 12 Freshman of the Week accolade of the season Monday afternoon. The 2017 Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year picked up her first honor on Nov. 27 and her second on Dec. 19.

The 6-4 freshman led Baylor to a pair of victories last week, averaging a team-high 16 points per game and shooting a team-high 76.5 percent from the field.

Cox paced the squad with 19 points against TCU, knocking down 8-of-9 field goal attempts. She also registered four blocks, two assists and two rebounds in just 22 minutes on the court.

At Kansas, Cox reached double figures with 13 points and added a team-high nine rebounds to finish just shy of her first career double-double. The Flower Mound, Texas, native recorded all of her points and rebounds in the second half, recovering from early foul trouble to make the most of her 16 minutes on the floor. Cox made 5-of-8 field goal attempts in Baylor’s sixth Big 12 win.

The Lady Bears play two Big 12 games at home this week, beginning with Iowa State on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. (CT). After its first matchup of the season with the Cyclones, Baylor will meet West Virginia on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m.

  • Highlanders continue to roll, get sweep at NCTC

    Highlanders continue to roll, get sweep at NCTC

    Wednesday, April 19 2017 9:09 PM EDT2017-04-20 01:09:35 GMT
    The McLennan Highlanders swept the North Central Lions on the road this afternoon in Gainesville. Bailey Horn picked up the complete game 6-1 win on the mound for the Highlanders in game one. McLennan scored three runs in the top of the first. Chris Roller led off with a double and scored on a double by Joe Breaux. Breaux then scored on Brendan Venter's home run. The Highlanders added two runs in the second. George Callil hit a solo home run. Joe Breaux then singled, moved to secon...More >>
    The McLennan Highlanders swept the North Central Lions on the road this afternoon in Gainesville. Bailey Horn picked up the complete game 6-1 win on the mound for the Highlanders in game one. McLennan scored three runs in the top of the first. Chris Roller led off with a double and scored on a double by Joe Breaux. Breaux then scored on Brendan Venter's home run. The Highlanders added two runs in the second. George Callil hit a solo home run. Joe Breaux then singled, moved to secon...More >>

  • Vasquez pitches perfect game, Highlassies sweep Vernon

    Vasquez pitches perfect game, Highlassies sweep Vernon

    Wednesday, April 19 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-04-20 01:08:15 GMT
    The McLennan Highlasssies swept the Vernon Lady Chaparrals this afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark. Freshman pitcher Victoria Vasquez pitched a perfect game to get the 1-0 win in the circle of game one. Vasquez faced the minimum of 21 batters in the seven-inning contest, striking out eight Lady Chaparrals. McLennan scored the only run in the second inning. Gabrielle Fonseca led off with a double and moved to third on a bunt by Haley Webre. Fonseca then scored on a fly out by Victoria...More >>
    The McLennan Highlasssies swept the Vernon Lady Chaparrals this afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark. Freshman pitcher Victoria Vasquez pitched a perfect game to get the 1-0 win in the circle of game one. Vasquez faced the minimum of 21 batters in the seven-inning contest, striking out eight Lady Chaparrals. McLennan scored the only run in the second inning. Gabrielle Fonseca led off with a double and moved to third on a bunt by Haley Webre. Fonseca then scored on a fly out by Victoria...More >>

  • Baylor Baseball Lands Three Players on Midseason Awards Watch Lists

    Baylor Baseball Lands Three Players on Midseason Awards Watch Lists

    Wednesday, April 19 2017 6:59 PM EDT2017-04-19 22:59:36 GMT

    Baylor baseball had three players named to the College Baseball Foundations midseason awards watch lists.

    More >>

    Baylor baseball had three players named to the College Baseball Foundations midseason awards watch lists.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly