Cox Earns Third Big 12 Freshman of the Week Award

Baylor women’s basketball forward Lauren Cox earned her third Big 12 Freshman of the Week accolade of the season Monday afternoon. The 2017 Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year picked up her first honor on Nov. 27 and her second on Dec. 19.

The 6-4 freshman led Baylor to a pair of victories last week, averaging a team-high 16 points per game and shooting a team-high 76.5 percent from the field.

Cox paced the squad with 19 points against TCU, knocking down 8-of-9 field goal attempts. She also registered four blocks, two assists and two rebounds in just 22 minutes on the court.

At Kansas, Cox reached double figures with 13 points and added a team-high nine rebounds to finish just shy of her first career double-double. The Flower Mound, Texas, native recorded all of her points and rebounds in the second half, recovering from early foul trouble to make the most of her 16 minutes on the floor. Cox made 5-of-8 field goal attempts in Baylor’s sixth Big 12 win.

The Lady Bears play two Big 12 games at home this week, beginning with Iowa State on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. (CT). After its first matchup of the season with the Cyclones, Baylor will meet West Virginia on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m.