Downtown Temple will host 5th Annual MLK March

By Hunter Davis, Reporter
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

Local community leaders will speak on Civil Rights at the 5th Annual Martin Luther King March in downtown Temple. 

Speakers will include Rep. Hugh Shine, Bill Jones and other speakers.

The MLK Program will follow the march at St. James Methodist Church at 4:00 p.m.

