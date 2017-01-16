WBB Signees Earn McDonald’s All-American Accolades - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

WBB Signees Earn McDonald’s All-American Accolades

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Two Baylor women’s basketball signees, Alexis Morris and Didi Richards, have been named McDonald’s All-Americans and will play for the West in the 16th-annual McDonald’s All-American Game.

A total of 24 players were selected to participate, 12 representing the East and 12 representing the West. The game is set for March 29 at 4 p.m. (CT) at the United Center in Chicago. It will air live on ESPN2.

Baylor head coach Kim Mulkey has coached 14 McDonald’s All-American recruits in her tenure, and has had two recruits honored in each of the last three years. The Lady Bears boast six McDonald’s All-Americans on their current roster, including redshirt seniors Alexis Jones and Alexis Prince (2012 – John R. Wooden Most Valuable Player Award), sophomores Kalani Brown and Beatrice Mompremier and freshmen Natalie Chou and Lauren Cox.

Morris (5-6 point guard), a native of Beaumont, Texas, is a three-time Texas Association of Parochial Schools 3A Player of the Year, a 2016 USA Today All-Texas second team selection and a 2017 Naismith Trophy High School Midseason 25 pick. The five-star recruit is the No. 6 ranked point guard and the No. 18 player overall in her recruiting class.

Morris has led Legacy Christian Academy to a 23-2 record this season, averaging 31.3, points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.1 steals and 4.5 assists per game.

Richards (6-1 guard), a native of Houston, Texas, is a two-time All-District first team selection and was recently named to the 2017 Naismith Trophy High School Midseason 25 list. The all-time leading scorer at Cypress High School for both the girls and boys basketball programs has guided the Mustangs to an 18-6 record this season, averaging 17.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game.

Richards is a five-star recruit, who is rated No. 4 among guards and No. 16 overall in her recruiting class.

To view East and West rosters and learn more about the McDonald’s All-American Games, visit www.mcdonaldsallamerican.com.

Baylor’s All-Time McDonald’s All-Americans (14)
2017: Alexis Morris, Didi Richards
2016: Natalie Chou, Lauren Cox
2015: Beatrice Mompremier, Kalani Brown
2012: Niya Johnson, Alexis Jones, Alexis Prince (John R. Wooden Most Valuable Player)
2010: Odyssey Sims
2009: Brittney Griner (Did not play in the games, but is recognized as a McDonald’s All-American)
2008: Samantha Prahalis
2006: Morghan Medlock, Danielle Wilson

