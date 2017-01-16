Man shot by officer released from hospital and taken into custody

Killeen police said they have arrested the man who was shot by an officer on Jan. 16. The man, Thomas Meyers, was released from the hospital and taken into police custody,

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, assault with bodily injury of a family member and motion to revoke probation for a prior possession of a controlled substance.

Meyers is being held at the Bell County Jail on a $130,000 bond.

According to Killeen Police Department spokesperson Carroll Smith, the incident happened on the 1800 block of Cedar Hill.

Police responded to a 9-1-1 call at 9:24 a.m. in reference to a domestic dispute between a man and woman.

The man had left the scene when police arrived and came back armed while the woman talked to police.

There was a confrontation between the officer and the armed man. The officer shot the man who was transported to the Baylor Scott & White hospital.

There were no other injuries in the confrontation.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave as the case is investigated.

