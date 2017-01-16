Residents in Whitney without power after tornado - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Residents in Whitney without power after tornado

Damage of a church in Whitney (Source: KXXV) Damage of a church in Whitney (Source: KXXV)
WHITNEY, TX (KXXV) -

Residents in Whitney are without power and could be without it until Wednesday, according to officials. 

Hilco, the electric co-operative that services the Whitney area, told News Channel 25 that there are 1,800 residents without power in Whitney. 

Some of these residents will not have their power restored until the close of the business day on Wednesday. 

