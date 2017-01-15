REACH hosts volunteer training class for community

With the start of spring Riding Equines to Achieve Confidence and Health (REACH) is looking for volunteers and the rain didn't stop them from their search.

"Today (Sunday) we had a new volunteer training for anybody in the community that's looking to come out and become a volunteer," said Shannon Smith, Volunteer Manager at REACH.

Once the word got out some couldn't wait to jump at the opportunity.

"It helped so much getting to learn everything about this program," Hanna Forbes, student at Baylor University said. "I just love horses and I have a heart for people with disabilities and I just think this is a great way to volunteer."

Anything a volunteer would need to know, they can learn during these courses like Barn safety, horse leading and side-walking.

"So today we just learned about the horses and the different procedures and stuff that they want you to do while you're out here working with the animals." Forbes said.



After the training session it only made the group more excited about volunteering for the riding center.

"I am definitely looking forward to volunteering it was great to be out here today to get a feel for this program. It's just so incredible," Forbes added.

Also, If you would like to volunteer or receive anymore information on REACH, you can go to their website.

