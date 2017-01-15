Baylor Women's Tennis Wraps National Collegiate Tennis Classic P - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Women's Tennis Wraps National Collegiate Tennis Classic Play

Baylor women’s tennis concluded National Collegiate Tennis Classic play on Sunday. The Lady Bears finished opening weekend with a 5-3 record in singles and an 0-1 mark in doubles, including two wins over nationally ranked opponents.

Senior Rhiann Newborn highlighted the day with a thrilling consolation singles win over Giulia Gludetti of Wichita State, who is ranked No. 93 nationally in the Oracle/ITA Women’s National Rankings as of Jan. 4. Newborn recorded a win in the first set, 6-4, and was edged in the second, 7-5. After battling back and forth through a lengthy third set, she came out on top, 12-10, to secure the final victory.

Fresh off of an upset of the No. 32 ranked player in the country, sophomore Karina Traxler fell in the third round of the singles main draw to Angela Kulikov from the University of San Diego, 6-0, 6-0.

Baylor only doubles duo of freshman Angelina Shakhraichuk and Newborn in action at the tournament fell in their first match of the season, 6-3, to a strong team made up of Gabby Andrews and Kristin Wiley of UCLA. The Lady Bears faltered, converting just one of four deuce points.

“For Rhiann and Karina, getting ranked wins on opening weekend should be a confidence boost. They know if they work hard and stick to the game plan we lay out for them that they are capable of winning against anyone. We have a bright future if we keep sticking with the game plan.” – Assistant coach Chris Frusci

“Rhiann had a physical battle for sure today, which given her physical ability she made it through a long match. She stuck to the game plan and battled through it. It was a little over two-hour match, it was definitely physical, and she willed her way to that win.” – Assistant coach Chris Frusci

“It’s going to be great to get into the dual match atmosphere because it is completely different than the individual tournaments. It’s a team event, the atmosphere is great and playing at home is a bonus. McNeese State played us tough last year and I think if we execute what we’ve been practicing and working on we’re going to have some success. Either way it’s exciting to open the dual season and I know the girls are very excited for it. It’s what the spring is all about for us.” – Assistant coach Chris Frusci

Baylor opens its home slate with a dual-match double header on Sunday, Jan. 22, at Hurd Tennis Center in Waco, Texas, weather permitting. The Lady Bears open the day against UTRGV at 12 p.m. (CT) and conclude action against McNeese State at 3 p.m.

