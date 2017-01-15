Williams’ 25 Leads Aggies To 67-59 Win At Florida - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Williams’ 25 Leads Aggies To 67-59 Win At Florida

By John Elizondo, Sports
Connect
SPORTS-Texas A&M Basketball1 SPORTS-Texas A&M Basketball1
(KXXV) -

Danni Williams scored 25, including five 3-pointers, as Texas A&M defeated Florida 67-59 in a women’s basketball game at Exactech Arena.

The Aggies (14-4, 4-1 SEC) got off to a hot start, jumping out to a 15-8 lead less than five minutes into the first quarter. The Gators (9-9, 0-5 SEC) went on a run and led most of the second quarter, leading to a 36-35 halftime advantage.

The Aggies regained their form in the third quarter, outscoring Florida 19-11 in the frame, and never letting the Gators closer than five points in the fourth quarter.

Williams led the Aggies’ 3-point barrage, as Texas A&M sunk nine from downtown, the most for Texas A&M in a single game since Jan. 27, 2013. Williams 25 marks her third straight game with at least 19 points.

Curtyce Knox had 16 points with the Aggies’ other four 3-point makes. Khaalia Hillsman came a rebound short of a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds, going a perfect 5-of-5 from the floor.

The Aggies return to action on Thursday, January 19 at Missouri, with broadcast coverage on SEC Network starting at 8 p.m. Texas A&M returns home on January 22 to host LSU at 4 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

  • Baylor Baseball Post Walk-Off Win vs. Stephen F. Austin

    Baylor Baseball Post Walk-Off Win vs. Stephen F. Austin

    Tuesday, April 18 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-04-19 03:44:10 GMT
    Baylor baseball earned 2-1 win over Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday night at Baylor Ballpark in walk-off fashion. The Bears (23-14) used back-to-back home runs to start the ninth to top the Lumberjacks (22-17). In a pitcher’s duel, the Bears trailed 1-0 after a fifth-inning run that scored on an error and double. Then in the ninth, Kameron Esthay led off with a home run to right field. The next batter, Davis Wendzel, followed with a blast to left field to send the Bears off with ...More >>
    Baylor baseball earned 2-1 win over Stephen F. Austin on Tuesday night at Baylor Ballpark in walk-off fashion. The Bears (23-14) used back-to-back home runs to start the ninth to top the Lumberjacks (22-17). In a pitcher’s duel, the Bears trailed 1-0 after a fifth-inning run that scored on an error and double. Then in the ninth, Kameron Esthay led off with a home run to right field. The next batter, Davis Wendzel, followed with a blast to left field to send the Bears off with ...More >>

  • UMHB men's golf leads ASC Championship Tournament

    UMHB men's golf leads ASC Championship Tournament

    Tuesday, April 18 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-04-19 01:44:48 GMT
    (Source: UMHB)(Source: UMHB)
    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men's golf team opened the day with a near record-setting performance and the Cru holds the lead after the opening two rounds of the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament Tuesday in Kerrville. The UMHB men will carry a 12-stroke advantage into the tournament's final round. The Cru posted a blistering 276 in the opening round to build a 16-shot lead. UMHB followed with a 283 and that 276-283=559 total is good for a 12-stroke lead ov...More >>
    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men's golf team opened the day with a near record-setting performance and the Cru holds the lead after the opening two rounds of the American Southwest Conference Championship Tournament Tuesday in Kerrville. The UMHB men will carry a 12-stroke advantage into the tournament's final round. The Cru posted a blistering 276 in the opening round to build a 16-shot lead. UMHB followed with a 283 and that 276-283=559 total is good for a 12-stroke lead ov...More >>

  • Men’s Tennis Hosts No. 9 TCU For Senior Day

    Men’s Tennis Hosts No. 9 TCU For Senior Day

    Tuesday, April 18 2017 9:43 PM EDT2017-04-19 01:43:16 GMT
    The fourth-ranked Baylor men’s tennis team will play its final home match of the regular season against No. 9 TCU Wednesday at the Hurd Tennis Center. The contest is slated to begin at 6 p.m. CT and will serve as Senior Day for three Bears: Sam May, Tyler Stayer and Max Tchoutakian. The first 200 fans at Wednesday’s match against TCU will receive free T-shirts. The Bears (21-4, 2-1 Big 12) looks to continue their dominance of TCU in recent years. Prior to their 2016 defe...More >>
    The fourth-ranked Baylor men’s tennis team will play its final home match of the regular season against No. 9 TCU Wednesday at the Hurd Tennis Center. The contest is slated to begin at 6 p.m. CT and will serve as Senior Day for three Bears: Sam May, Tyler Stayer and Max Tchoutakian. The first 200 fans at Wednesday’s match against TCU will receive free T-shirts. The Bears (21-4, 2-1 Big 12) looks to continue their dominance of TCU in recent years. Prior to their 2016 defe...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly