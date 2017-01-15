Williams’ 25 Leads Aggies To 67-59 Win At Florida

Danni Williams scored 25, including five 3-pointers, as Texas A&M defeated Florida 67-59 in a women’s basketball game at Exactech Arena.

The Aggies (14-4, 4-1 SEC) got off to a hot start, jumping out to a 15-8 lead less than five minutes into the first quarter. The Gators (9-9, 0-5 SEC) went on a run and led most of the second quarter, leading to a 36-35 halftime advantage.

The Aggies regained their form in the third quarter, outscoring Florida 19-11 in the frame, and never letting the Gators closer than five points in the fourth quarter.

Williams led the Aggies’ 3-point barrage, as Texas A&M sunk nine from downtown, the most for Texas A&M in a single game since Jan. 27, 2013. Williams 25 marks her third straight game with at least 19 points.

Curtyce Knox had 16 points with the Aggies’ other four 3-point makes. Khaalia Hillsman came a rebound short of a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds, going a perfect 5-of-5 from the floor.

The Aggies return to action on Thursday, January 19 at Missouri, with broadcast coverage on SEC Network starting at 8 p.m. Texas A&M returns home on January 22 to host LSU at 4 p.m. inside Reed Arena.