Volunteers prepare for city-wide day of service

Campus Kitchen and Heart of Texas Urban Garden Coalition are partnering for a service project on Martin Luther King Jr. Day that will send over 300 volunteers to 17 sites across the city.

La Vega Sophomore, Solae Loadholt, is using the time off to reflect on community service.

"Your impact today can make a difference along the way," she said. That's why she did a simple internet search to find out what events were going on in Waco.

Not only did she find Baylor's Campus Kitchen volunteer event, she decided to bring along her friend Delma Harrison.

"It may not be as big as what other people are capable of doing but the fact that I'm giving back to my community gives me a great feeling," Harrison said.

In order to make sure volunteers don't go hungry on Monday, a small group of students took the afternoon to make sandwiches and lunches. Ahead of Monday's day of service.Campus Kitchen organizer, Eric Pritt, said while the work was fairly simple, they hope it will have a significant impact.

"We only see the five or six of us who are in the kitchen together and it's not always easy to see where your work is going towards. But, without doing this, then we'll have all of our volunteers out working without food in their bellies on Monday."

Pritt said the goal is to make one less task for those who want to lend a hand.

"It's not just where can we go pull some weeds but how can we make someone else's job easier?"

With some of the smaller details covered service groups can focus on increasing their impact. Service sites include the Brazos River as well as community gardens.

"They're going to places where kids use those gardens to learn about nutrition from the roots up. And these churches have gardens that they feed community members fresh local grown produce where people don't have fresh local grown produce," Pritt said.

If you are interested in volunteering you can sign up with the Urban Gardening Coalition.

