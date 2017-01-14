Strong Storms Sunday Night

Warm air will surge back north across the area early Sunday so count on it being a little warmer. Few storms are possible Sunday afternoon with a line of storms rolling after 10 PM Sunday night. There is a risk these storms could be strong to severe. Primary threat looks to be straight line winds up to 70 mph. There will also be torrential rainfall and lots of lightning. Stay alert Sunday evening!

Rain will linger into Monday morning but will clear out by the afternoon. A brief shot of cooler air comes in Tuesday. Rain chances come back mid week with the heaviest staying to our southeast.

