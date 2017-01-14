Pole fires cause early morning power outages

Thousands were without power in the Little River Academy area.

According to Oncor, over 1,000 customers were without power.

Oncor representative Casey Simpson told News Channel 25 that several pole fires caused outages in the Temple and Little River Academy area.

Simpson says the outage began at 6:45 a.m. and was restored around 11 a.m.

The site also listed outages in Holland and Bartlett.

