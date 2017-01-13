Baylor Track & Field Runs DMR, 5K To Open Indoor Season

On the opening day of the 2017 indoor season, the Baylor track and field team had a pair of runner-up finishes at the Texas A&M Team Invitational Friday at Gilliam Indoor Track and Field Stadium.

In the women’s distance medley relay, the BU crew of Alison Andrews-Paul, Kaitlynn Lindsey, Maggie Montoya and Lindsey Bradley posted a time of 11:33.64 for second place behind Texas (11:33.55) and ahead of Texas A&M (11:33.89).

Jordan West was the lone individual competitor on the day, placing second in the 5,000-meters with a time of 15:12.38.

The men’s distance medley crew of Matthew Parham, Robert Dutton, Brandon Moore and TJ Sugg finished fourth with a time of 10:10.10, which is only 3.43 seconds slower than the time BU ran at last year’s Big 12 Indoor Championship.

Made up of all freshman, the BU women’s ‘b’ DMR crew of Anna West, Emma Bakke, Gabby Satterlee and Sydney Gandy finished sixth with a time of 12:26.66.

NOTABLES

Baylor’s top women’s DMR time was faster than the previous meet record time (11:35.49) held by BU’s 2014 crew of Maggie Montoya, Katie Grovatt, Mariah Kelly and Rachel Johnson.

After not running track in 2016, Jordan West’s time is just under six seconds away from his personal best in the indoor 5K (15:06.39), which was set at the 2015 Texas A&M Team Invitational.

With 14 points scored the men are in second place, while the women with eight points are fourth in the team scored meet.

TOP QUOTE

“It was a very good opening evening. We got some very nice things accomplished with the three DMRs that we ran and Jordan ran a very nice opener in the 5k.” - head coach Todd Harbour on the first day of competition

WHAT’S NEXT

On Saturday, the action at the Texas A&M Team Invitational will continue with field events beginning at noon and track prelims starting at 12:30 p.m. The finals for track events will start at 2 p.m.

Live results from the competition can be accessed on BaylorBears.com with a full recap to follow. SEC Network + will have coverage of the Saturday events, which is available digitally on the WatchESPN app.

To stay current on all things Baylor Track, follow the team on Twitter: @BaylorTrack.

***Complete Results Attached***

COMPLETE FRIDAY BAYLOR RESULTS

5,000 Meters

Men

2. Jordan West (SO), 15:12.38*



Distance Medley Relay

Women

2. Baylor (Alison Andrews-Paul, Kaitlynn Lindsey, Maggie Montoya, Lindsey Bradley) - 11:33.64*

6. Baylor (Anna West, Emma Bakke, Gabby Satterlee, Sydney Gandy) - 12:26.66*

Men

4. Baylor (Matthew Parham, Robert Dutton, Brandon Moore, TJ Sugg) - 10:10.10*

*- Finish based off of time only vs. other athletes competing in Texas A&M Team Invitational, while race was also run with athletes from teams entered in the Texas A&M Aggie Invitational.