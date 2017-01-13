Baylor Track & Field Runs DMR, 5K To Open Indoor Season - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Track & Field Runs DMR, 5K To Open Indoor Season

SPORTS-Baylor4 SPORTS-Baylor4
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

On the opening day of the 2017 indoor season, the Baylor track and field team had a pair of runner-up finishes at the Texas A&M Team Invitational Friday at Gilliam Indoor Track and Field Stadium.

In the women’s distance medley relay, the BU crew of Alison Andrews-Paul, Kaitlynn Lindsey, Maggie Montoya and Lindsey Bradley posted a time of 11:33.64 for second place behind Texas (11:33.55) and ahead of Texas A&M (11:33.89).

Jordan West was the lone individual competitor on the day, placing second in the 5,000-meters with a time of 15:12.38.

The men’s distance medley crew of Matthew Parham, Robert Dutton, Brandon Moore and TJ Sugg finished fourth with a time of 10:10.10, which is only 3.43 seconds slower than the time BU ran at last year’s Big 12 Indoor Championship.

Made up of all freshman, the BU women’s ‘b’ DMR crew of Anna West, Emma Bakke, Gabby Satterlee and Sydney Gandy finished sixth with a time of 12:26.66.

NOTABLES

Baylor’s top women’s DMR time was faster than the previous meet record time (11:35.49) held by BU’s 2014 crew of Maggie Montoya, Katie Grovatt, Mariah Kelly and Rachel Johnson.

After not running track in 2016, Jordan West’s time is just under six seconds away from his personal best in the indoor 5K (15:06.39), which was set at the 2015 Texas A&M Team Invitational. 

With 14 points scored the men are in second place, while the women with eight points are fourth in the team scored meet.

TOP QUOTE
“It was a very good opening evening. We got some very nice things accomplished with the three DMRs that we ran and Jordan ran a very nice opener in the 5k.” - head coach Todd Harbour on the first day of competition 

WHAT’S NEXT
On Saturday, the action at the Texas A&M Team Invitational will continue with field events beginning at noon and track prelims starting at 12:30 p.m. The finals for track events will start at 2 p.m.

Live results from the competition can be accessed on BaylorBears.com with a full recap to follow. SEC Network + will have coverage of the Saturday events, which is available digitally on the WatchESPN app.

To stay current on all things Baylor Track, follow the team on Twitter: @BaylorTrack. 

***Complete Results Attached***

COMPLETE FRIDAY BAYLOR RESULTS
5,000 Meters
Men
2. Jordan West (SO), 15:12.38*

Distance Medley Relay
Women
2. Baylor (Alison Andrews-Paul, Kaitlynn Lindsey, Maggie Montoya, Lindsey Bradley) - 11:33.64*
6. Baylor (Anna West, Emma Bakke, Gabby Satterlee, Sydney Gandy) - 12:26.66*

Men
4. Baylor (Matthew Parham, Robert Dutton, Brandon Moore, TJ Sugg) - 10:10.10*

*- Finish based off of time only vs. other athletes competing in Texas A&M Team Invitational, while race was also run with athletes from teams entered in the Texas A&M Aggie Invitational. 

  • Baylor Football Readies For Green & Gold Spring Game

    Baylor Football Readies For Green & Gold Spring Game

    Sunday, April 16 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-04-16 04:49:34 GMT
    Baylor Football will hold its Green & Gold Spring Game presented by Jim Turner Chevrolet, Saturday, April 22, at McLane Stadium. The game is free and open to the public with kickoff scheduled for noon. Baylor’s squad will be divided into two teams for the day and face off to conclude its 15 dates of spring practice for 2017. For the game, Baylor Football has partnered with Pack of Hope, a non-profit organization that aims to erase hunger in McLennan County.  Fans atte...More >>
    Baylor Football will hold its Green & Gold Spring Game presented by Jim Turner Chevrolet, Saturday, April 22, at McLane Stadium. The game is free and open to the public with kickoff scheduled for noon. Baylor’s squad will be divided into two teams for the day and face off to conclude its 15 dates of spring practice for 2017. For the game, Baylor Football has partnered with Pack of Hope, a non-profit organization that aims to erase hunger in McLennan County.  Fans atte...More >>

  • Baylor Men’s Golf Finishes Fourth at The Maxwell

    Baylor Men’s Golf Finishes Fourth at The Maxwell

    Sunday, April 16 2017 12:48 AM EDT2017-04-16 04:48:21 GMT
    Baylor men’s golf finished in fourth place at The Maxwell after shooting 54-hole total of 30-over-par 870. The Bears carded an 11-over-par 291 in Saturday’s final round at Oak Tree Country Club. BU placed behind No. 2 Oklahoma State (+9), No. 13 Oklahoma (+15) and No. 48 New Mexico (+15). The Bears earned head-to-head victories over three top-50 ranked opponents in No. 25 Colorado (+46), No. 45 August (+46) and No. 49 Liberty (+31). BU also finished in front of UCLA (+31)...More >>
    Baylor men’s golf finished in fourth place at The Maxwell after shooting 54-hole total of 30-over-par 870. The Bears carded an 11-over-par 291 in Saturday’s final round at Oak Tree Country Club. BU placed behind No. 2 Oklahoma State (+9), No. 13 Oklahoma (+15) and No. 48 New Mexico (+15). The Bears earned head-to-head victories over three top-50 ranked opponents in No. 25 Colorado (+46), No. 45 August (+46) and No. 49 Liberty (+31). BU also finished in front of UCLA (+31)...More >>

  • Women's Golf: Highlassies claim Region V Championship, qualify for 20th consecutive national tournament

    Women's Golf: Highlassies claim Region V Championship, qualify for 20th consecutive national tournament

    Sunday, April 16 2017 12:45 AM EDT2017-04-16 04:45:46 GMT
    The McLennan Highlaassies shot 320 today at the Sammy Baugh Golf Course on the campus of Western Texas College in Snyder to claim their fifth consecutive NJCAA Region V Championship. Western Texas finished in second place with 327. Alejandra Rodriguez and Joely Henderson shot 79 to lead the Highlassies and finish tied for third place. Other McLennan scores: Caitlin Brown, 80; Makenna Davidson, 82; Tyler Morrison, 84; and Madison Brooks, 85 MCC's Rodriguez, Henderson, Brown and Dav...More >>
    The McLennan Highlaassies shot 320 today at the Sammy Baugh Golf Course on the campus of Western Texas College in Snyder to claim their fifth consecutive NJCAA Region V Championship. Western Texas finished in second place with 327. Alejandra Rodriguez and Joely Henderson shot 79 to lead the Highlassies and finish tied for third place. Other McLennan scores: Caitlin Brown, 80; Makenna Davidson, 82; Tyler Morrison, 84; and Madison Brooks, 85 MCC's Rodriguez, Henderson, Brown and Dav...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly