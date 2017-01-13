CTX Goodwill hosts New Year, New Career job fair

Goodwill Industries hosted their New Year, New Career job fair at the Belton Learning Center on Friday.

Twelve employers attended the job fair and served members of the Goodwill classes who were looking for employment. The classes offered at Goodwill Learning Centers focus on resume writing, interview skills, and other specialized tasks.

Job fairs, such as this one, will be held at other heart of Texas Goodwill locations throughout central Texas.

"Our organization's mission is to help people find employment and then build their skills so that they can be successful in life and in the work place," Workforce Development Director of Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries Tiffany Fry said. "So, the sales from your donated items actually fund our employment and training programs that we have here at our learning centers."

Fry also told us that people seeking employment at job fairs should dress as though they already have the job and bring plenty of specialized resumes tailored to the types of jobs they are hoping to acquire.

The next Goodwill job fair will be held at the Waco Learning Center on Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon.

