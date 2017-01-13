Man with onset dementia found safe

The man police were searching for was found safe Saturday morning.

According to police, Calvin Lee King had not gone home nor contacted any of his friends.

King was last seen in the Waco area on Jan. 11 after 10 a.m.

King has onset dementia resulting from a car crash.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office said deputies found King near Lincoln City Road in Elm Mott around 11 a.m.

King was taken to Providence Hospital where he was evaluated and released to his caregiver.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.