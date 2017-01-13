Man with onset dementia found safe

Officials from the U.S. and South Korea say a North Korean missile has exploded during launch, a high-profile failure that comes as a powerful U.S. aircraft supercarrier approaches the Korean Peninsula.More >>
Officials from the U.S. and South Korea say a North Korean missile has exploded during launch, a high-profile failure that comes as a powerful U.S. aircraft supercarrier approaches the Korean Peninsula.More >>
Pope Francis is celebrating Easter Sunday Mass on flower-bedecked steps outside St. Peter's Basilica.More >>
Pope Francis is celebrating Easter Sunday Mass on flower-bedecked steps outside St. Peter's Basilica.More >>
The tax day protests in more than a dozen cities Saturday were largely peaceful, though occasionally demonstrators and some pro-Trump groups ended up face-to-face exchanging taunts.More >>
The tax day protests in more than a dozen cities Saturday were largely peaceful, though occasionally demonstrators and some pro-Trump groups ended up face-to-face exchanging taunts.More >>
No Limitations Athletics teamed up with Elite Therapy Center to make sure kids with special needs are included in all Easter celebrations, including an egg hunt.More >>
No Limitations Athletics teamed up with Elite Therapy Center to make sure kids with special needs are included in all Easter celebrations, including an egg hunt.More >>