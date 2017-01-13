Woman accused of shooting roommate indicted on murder charges

Cynthia Holowatsch has been indicted on murder charges. She is accused of shooting and killing her roommate in Nolanville.

According to Nolanville Interim Police Chief Michael Hatton, Holowatsch, 50, was arrested and charged with first degree murder.

Nolanville police were dispatched to a civil standby around 11 a.m. A civil standby is when a resident calls police for police supervision in a tense situation. The situation was cleared.

Police said 30 minutes later, a shooting occurred at the same residence the 1200 block of Ave. H.

The victim, Roy Linder III, 26, was pronounced dead.

Holowatsch and Linder were roommates but were not romantically involved.

Police said that the shooting stemmed from an argument inside of the house with the other roommates.

Holowatsch invoked her right to remain silent, police said.

Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey will arraign Holowatsch on Sunday.

