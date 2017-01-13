Central Texas law enforcement agencies to work security at Inauguration

Several Central Texas law enforcement agencies are sending 100 representatives from their departments to help with security during the inauguration of president-elect Donald Trump.

Sgt. Ryan Bona is one of the 24 officers from the Bryan Police Department who will be going to Washington D.C. for the inauguration. The department will be in charge of security of a block in the inauguration route. Bryan PD has been sending officers for that event since 2005.

"It's a chance of a lifetime, really. If you think about it, we only do this every four years. It's not something that everybody gets to experience," Sgt. Bona said. "It's a whole range of emotions. It is big an exciting especially for a country boy from Texas to get to go to D.C. to see our government in action."

When asked about safety concerns associated with working security at an event of this magnitude with anticipated protests, he replied, "Every time we put a uniform on, there are safety concerns when there is a large gathering of people."

He added protesters have the first amendment right to be there but he is unaware of any specific security threats.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office will sending 28 deputies. College Station PD will send 16 and Texas A&M Police will send nine officers. Brenham Police is sending two officers.

