Wreck on I-35 SB in Temple cleared

A multi-vehicle wreck closed both southbound lanes of I-35 in Temple Friday morning.

The wreck happened just before 7 a.m. near exit 301.

At least two 18-wheelers and two cars were involved in the wreck. Five people were involved in the crash.

Temple Fire & Rescue spokesperson Thomas Pechal said two people were transported to Scott & White with minor injuries, and the three other people were not injured.

The left northbound lane was also closed for emergency responders.

TxDOT said traffic was backed up to Pendleton.

Wheatley said the incident was cleared just after 9 a.m.

