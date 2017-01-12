Baylor Soccer Adds SDSU Transfer Camryn Wendlandt - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Soccer Adds SDSU Transfer Camryn Wendlandt

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor soccer added forward Camryn Wendlandt after transferring from San Diego State, head coach Paul Jobson announced Thursday.

The six-foot Coeur d’Alene, Idaho native will be eligible immediately as a sophomore for the Bears in 2017 after playing in 10 matches for the Aztecs in 2016 as a freshman.

“We are looking forward to getting Camryn plugged into what we are doing here at Baylor very quickly,” said Jobson. “She fits extremely well into where we are headed as a team and she will also mesh well into our family environment.”

As a prep, Wendlandt was a four-year varsity player at Lake City High and graduated early to join SDSU in the spring of 2016. She helped the Timberwolves to the 2012 state championship, to the finals of the 2015 Idaho 5A postseason tournament and three straight league titles (2013-15), while guiding Lake City to a 14-1-2 record as senior. She was named to the 2015 all-state first team and to the All-IEL first team for the second consecutive season. A 2015 Gatorade Player of the Year nominee and two-time team MVP, Wendlandt was also a standout in the classroom, earning her way into the National Honor Society. Additionally, she also competed in track and field and basketball at LCH.

