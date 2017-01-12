Two WBB Recruits Named to Naismith Trophy Midseason 25

Two Baylor women’s basketball recruits, Alexis Morris and Didi Richards, have been included in the 2017 Naismith Trophy High School Girls Player of the Year Midseason 25 List, announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club Thursday morning. The award honors the nation’s top high school girls’ basketball player of the year.

Morris is the No. 6 rated point guard and the No. 18 player overall, according to ESPN HoopGurlz. She has guided Legacy Christian Academy to a 22-2 record so far this season, averaging 31.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.1 steals and 4.5 assists per game.

A three-year letterwinner, Morris has earned three-straight Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools 3A Player of the Year accolades (2014, 2015, 2016). She was also a 2016 USA Today All-Texas second team honoree and named to the Naismith Trophy Watch List previously in 2016.

Richards has led Cypress Ranch High School to an 18-6 record thus far, averaging 17.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.0 steals per game. She is No. 4 ranked guard and No. 16 player overall, according to ESPN HoopGurlz.

The three-year letterwinner and all-time leading scorer at Cypress Ranch High School is a two-time All-District first-team honoree (2015, 2016). Richards was also named to the Naismith Trophy Watch List in 2016 and earned 2017 All USA Preseason Girls Basketball Team recognition. The five-star recruit has also been recognized as a McDonald's Invitational Most Valuable Player (2016), Newcomer of the Year (2014) and Nike National Champion (2013).

The guards, who signed with the Lady Bears in the early signing period, find out if they are on the list of 10 national semifinalists for the Naismith Trophy on Feb. 6, 2017.