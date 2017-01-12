Baylor Track & Field Starts 2017 Indoor Season At Texas A&M - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Baylor Track & Field Starts 2017 Indoor Season At Texas A&M

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Baylor's track and field team will begin the 2017 indoor season by competing in the Texas A&M Team Invitational on Friday and Saturday in College Station, Texas.

Baylor's only participation on Friday at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium will be the women’s and men’s distance medley relay (4:25/4:40 p.m.) and both 5,000-meter races (5:35/5:55 p.m.).

On Saturday, field events begin at noon with track prelims starting at 12:30 p.m. The finals for track events will begin at 2 p.m.

The meet will include team scoring as the Bears, with the women ranked No. 13 and the men No. 27 in the preseason USTFCCCA indoor rankings, will face Abilene Christian, Stephen F. Austin, Texas (women No. 5, men No. 7), Texas A&M (women No. 35, men No. 11), Texas State, UT Arlington and UTSA.

In total, Baylor has 51 athletes slated to compete with 28 women and 23 men getting their first action of the season.

The Lady Bears will have three indoor All-Americans from previous years competing this weekend, including seniors Maggie Montoya, Annie Rhodes and Brianna Richardson. Last season, the women took sixth at the Big 12 indoor meet.

On the men's side, the Bears have four indoor All-Americans returning from 2016 with George Caddick, Caleb Dickson, Wil London and Brandon Moore all scheduled to be in action this weekend. In 2016, the BU men finished in eighth place at the Big 12 Indoor Championship and earned seven points to take 34th at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

Last season at the season-opening Texas A&M meet, Baylor's women's squad racked up 78.75 points for a third-place finish, while the men were sixth with 42 points. Individually, BU won a total of four events with two from the women and two from the men.

Live results from the competition can be accessed on BaylorBears.com with a full recap to follow each day of competition. SEC Network + will have coverage of the Saturday events, which is available digitally on the WatchESPN app.

Following the Texas A&M Team Invitational, Baylor will travel to the Rod McCravy Memorial in Lexington, Ky., on Jan. 20-21.

