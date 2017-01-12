Fort Hood remembers Dr. Martin Luther King

Fort Hood remembered Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by hosting its annual Martin Luther King Day of observance.

The event was hosted by the three CORPS, Fort Hood and the 1st Medical Brigade Equal Opportunity Office at Club Hood from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Grande Ball Room was filled with soldiers and family members who came to show respect for the the civil rights leader. Those who were attendance got a chance to hear Dr. Kings famous "I have a dream" speech, listen to the presidential proclamation and receive wise words from guest speaker Command Sergeant Major Retired Kevin Stuart.

Commander of the 1st Medical Brigade Anthony Nesbitt says that programs like this helps everyone come together to remember Americas History.

"I think it's important that we all appreciate each other. Along with that gain some appreciation for history and gain some reflection," Nesbitt said. "It's an opportunity to think about some of the things that people have dealt with in the past. "

Nesbitt is thankful to the III CORPS for allowing them to have this program along with others because it helps the community to see that the army is multicultural and that every culture should be appreciated.

