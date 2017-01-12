Cameron Park Zoo welcomes new baby orangutan - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Cameron Park Zoo welcomes new baby orangutan

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Cameron Park Zoo)
(Source: Cameron Park Zoo/Facebook)
(Source: Cameron Park Zoo/Facebook)

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

A new addition to the orangutan family arrived Thursday to Cameron Park Zoo. 

Mei gave birth to a baby boy at 12:28 p.m., according to the zoo. 

A staff veterinarian, a Waco OB/GYN, and nurses from the NICU at Hillcrest were present for the baby's birth.

Mei, who is an 18-year-old Bornean orangutan. Her mate, Kerajaan (KJ) is 27. 

This is their second baby. 

The baby and Mei are remaining in the night house to give time for them to bond. 

The zoo will announce when the baby can be seen by the public. 

According to the zoo, orangutans are a critically endangered species. 

