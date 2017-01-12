Cameron Park Zoo welcomes new baby orangutan

Cameron Park Zoo orangutan Mei is pregnant and due this winter.

This weekend Cameron Park Zoo celebrated parents to be, orangutans, Mei and KJ. Mei's due date is late January, and for these Great Apes, the birth is of special significance. According to Laura Klutts, zookeeper at Cameron Park, this birth is a small step in the fight against extinction. "Unfortunately they are the first great ape in danger to go extinct which means sadly in about ten years there will be no more of them. So having a baby is a really exciting time f...

A new addition to the orangutan family arrived Thursday to Cameron Park Zoo.

Mei gave birth to a baby boy at 12:28 p.m., according to the zoo.

A staff veterinarian, a Waco OB/GYN, and nurses from the NICU at Hillcrest were present for the baby's birth.

Mei, who is an 18-year-old Bornean orangutan. Her mate, Kerajaan (KJ) is 27.

This is their second baby.

The baby and Mei are remaining in the night house to give time for them to bond.

The zoo will announce when the baby can be seen by the public.

According to the zoo, orangutans are a critically endangered species.

