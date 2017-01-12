Balcones to host Pop Up Shop on Saturday

Balcones Distillery is opening their doors to the public for a Pop Up Shop event.

The distillery is located at 225 S. 11th St.

All bar ware and some of the distillery’s most popular items will be available for sale.

Balcones Distillery moved to their new 65,000 sq ft. in November, from their original facility of only 10,000 sq ft., and has been growing ever since.

The Balcones Distillery Pop Up Shop will be open 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Jan. 14.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.