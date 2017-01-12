Copperas Cove High to host TMEA band clinic this weekend

The Lea Ledger Auditorium at Copperas County High School will host the 2017 Texas Music Educators Association Region 8 High School Band Clinic and Concerts this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 13 and 14.

The annual event will feature band students from all around Central Texas who auditioned on Dec. 3 and placed highly enough in their respective instrument group to fill a chair in one of these four regional bands: Freshman Band, Concert Band, Symphonic Band and Wind Symphony.

Guest conductors for the four Region 8 Bands include prestigious composer Robert W. Smith. Each conductor selects the music for and conducts one of the bands.

TMEA Region 8 is made up of 16 high schools including the four high schools in Killeen, Copperas Cove, Belton, Midway and Temple.

Tony Chapa is the Director of Bands at CCHS and he, along with his staff and students, are excited to host this year’s event.

“Performing in the TMEA Region 8 Bands provides an incredible opportunity for our students to rehearse with experienced conductors and to play with some of the best high school band students in our region,” Chapa said.

The concerts will take place at the Lea Ledger Auditorium, 400 S. 25th St. They are free and open to the public.

