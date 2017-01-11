Church roof construction continues despite high winds

Construction workers in Waco continued their work on the Austin Avenue United Methodist Church roof today despite today's windy weather.

Workers from Trig General Contractors climbed the 50 foot building to give the roof it's first shingling in over 100 years. Site Superintendent Jared Goff said that the worker's gear is well equipped to keep them safe, despite winds that hit 38 mph today.

There's high winds taking place, but the wind isn't effecting any of the security they have," Goff said. "On the ground you can feel the gusts of wind move you a little bit, but you can see it doesn't seem to faze them at all."

The workers use a combination of ropes, harnesses and eyelets to keep them safe while working at dangerous heights. They are securely harnessed to a man-cage as they are lifted to and from the roof of the building.

The equipment is designed to keep workers safe during this type of weather, but it can't protect against everything. Goff said Trig General Contractors does not allow work on wet roofs.

"It's kind of a comfort and negotiation situation," Goff said. "If they're ready to go up and work and [weather] is not gonna effect their work, they won't put their lives in danger, nor we theirs."

The project is expected to finish before the end of January, if the weather permits.

