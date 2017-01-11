DPS discontinues amber alert, believe woman made it to mexico with children

The Texas Department of Public Safety has discontinued an amber alert for three children from the Houston area.

DPS told KTRK that they believe the woman had already made it to Mexico with the children.

An Amber Alert had been activated for Jason Frausto, 2, Aaliyah Frausto, 3, and Isac Frausto, 5. Police are also searching for Doris Camerena, 24, in connection to the abduction on Wednesday.

