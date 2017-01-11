DPS discontinues amber alert, believe woman made it to mexico wi - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

DPS discontinues amber alert, believe woman made it to mexico with children

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
HOUSTON, TX (KXXV) -

The Texas Department of Public Safety has discontinued an amber alert for three children from the Houston area. 

DPS told KTRK that they believe the woman had already made it to Mexico with the children.

An Amber Alert had been activated for Jason Frausto, 2, Aaliyah Frausto, 3, and Isac Frausto, 5. Police are also searching for Doris Camerena, 24, in connection to the abduction on Wednesday. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Afghan official: Massive US bomb death toll rises to 94

    Afghan official: Massive US bomb death toll rises to 94

    Saturday, April 15 2017 5:34 AM EDT2017-04-15 09:34:34 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 5:34 AM EDT2017-04-15 09:34:34 GMT

    An Afghan official says the number of militants killed in an attack by the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military has risen to 94.

    More >>

    An Afghan official says the number of militants killed in an attack by the largest non-nuclear weapon ever used in combat by the U.S. military has risen to 94.

    More >>

  • North Korea flaunts long-range missiles in massive parade

    North Korea flaunts long-range missiles in massive parade

    Saturday, April 15 2017 5:34 AM EDT2017-04-15 09:34:28 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 5:34 AM EDT2017-04-15 09:34:28 GMT

    North Korea has rolled out intercontinental ballistic missiles and other military hardware at a massive parade to celebrate the birthday of the country's late founder, as third-generation leader Kim Jong Un looked on in delight.

    More >>

    North Korea has rolled out intercontinental ballistic missiles and other military hardware at a massive parade to celebrate the birthday of the country's late founder, as third-generation leader Kim Jong Un looked on in delight.

    More >>

  • N. Korean official: Ready for war if Trump wants it

    N. Korean official: Ready for war if Trump wants it

    Saturday, April 15 2017 5:34 AM EDT2017-04-15 09:34:16 GMT
    Saturday, April 15 2017 5:34 AM EDT2017-04-15 09:34:16 GMT

    North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.

    More >>

    North Korea's vice foreign minister is blaming President Donald Trump for escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula through his tweets and expansion of military exercises.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly