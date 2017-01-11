Killeen Chamber of Commerce host it's annual seminar to help edu - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Killeen Chamber of Commerce host it's annual seminar to help educate food service community

By Tianna Jenkins, Photographer
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

The city of Killeen Chamber of Commerce held its annual F.O.G seminar on how to keep fats, oils and grease out of the sewer system.

The seminar was held at the Central Texas Workforce Center and is designed to help educate the food service community on how to keep their discharge of sewer within compliance. Those who attended learned the cause and effect of FOG, proper care and cleaning of grease traps and management practices for cleaning kitchens.

Code Enforcement Officer John Wiley says that it is not about making money for the city of Killeen but more about educating it's citizens. 

"It's important that the food service community knows that we are here to help them in any way that we can," Wiley said. "We will come in assist them in cleaning up their kitchens and giving them advice on how to make a difference."

Wiley hopes that those who did attend pass what they learned to someone else because keeping F.O.G out of the sewer system helps everyone in the community contribute to a sustainable clean environment.

For more information on the FOG program or how to keep dispose fat, oils and grease properly click here

Copyright 2017 KXXV.  All rights reserved.

