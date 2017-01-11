Crossroads High graduates receive gifts from Extraco Bank

After taking note of the community-improving projects completed by students of Crossroads High School, one local business is giving back in a memorable way.

Extraco Bank Region Vice President Stacie Edwards and local Branch Manager Zuly Del Valle partnered with Crossroads High School this year in a new school partner/buddy program, run by Copperas Cove Independent School District.

Extraco Bank officials offered to pay for the graduation caps and gowns for the senior class of 2017.

“I am sincerely thankful for the hospitality Extraco Bank has done for my graduating class with assisting us in funding our caps and gowns,” graduating senior Joel Fain said. “I am very appreciative [of Extraco] for the support in helping us have a chance to show our families what we have worked for.”

Crossroads H.S. Principal J. T. Irick said the school is fortunate to have a partnership with Extraco Bank.

“It is rewarding to us at Crossroads that those at the bank and in our community recognize our students, and that they took the time to reach out to us to make this happen,” Irick said.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.