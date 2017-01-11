Hamilton motorcyclist leads police on pursuit

Hamilton Police Department dispatched an officer after receiving a call in reference to a reckless driver on Jan. 10.

The call to HPD reported the driver was riding a motorcycle erratically in an area neighborhood. The officer on the scene observed the erratic and reckless motorcyclist and engaged the vehicle.

The suspect gave pursuit, at one point ditching the motorcycle and evading on foot. The officer again pursued the suspect and was able to make the arrest.

The motorcyclist was identified as Billy Dan Brumbalow, a 31-year-old from Hamilton. Brumbalow was charged with Evading Arrest or Detention with a Motor Vehicle, a 3rd Degree Felony. The suspect also had a felony parole warrant from the Texas Board of Pardon and Parole.

Brumbalow is being held on $20,000 bond on the Evading Arrest and being held on no bond on the Parole Warrant.

