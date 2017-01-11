Man dies after being hit by 18-wheeler

A Hearne man is dead after being hit by an 18-wheeler in Robertson County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened on U.S. 190 north of Benchley Wednesday morning.

DPS said the man, James Fachorn, 57, walked into the path of the semi-truck at 6:39 a.m. Witnesses tell DPS that Fachorn was almost hit by another semi prior to the crash.

The driver of the semi was identified as Joel Martinez, 59.

Fachorn was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan where he was pronounced dead.

DPS is investigating the crash.

